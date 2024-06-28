When Danton Heinen signed a Professional Tryout with the Boston Bruins in September, no one knew what to expect after his lack of production with the Pittsburgh Penguins the season before.

Heinen impressed the Boston brass enough to be rewarded with a one-year, $775,000 NHL contract at the end of October.

After recording 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 65 games with the Penguins in 2022-23, Heinen lit the lamp 17 times and added 19 helpers for 36 points in 74 games for the Black and Gold last season. The versatile forward saw time on the Bruins penalty kill and power play while averaging over 14 minutes of ice time.

The Langley, British Columbia native proved that he still has plenty of game left in the tank, and if the Bruins don’t decide to sign him to a new contract, he has probably played himself into a contract on another franchise.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he has been in contact with Heinen’s agent, but the two sides have not reached a new deal.

“As you get closer to July 1, you know other teams have recognized, acknowledged what Danton did for us this current year, so that always factors in,” Sweeney told reporters during media availability on Thursday, per team-provided video. “In a perfect world, you get Danton back because of the versatility and the quality of person and what he brought to our hockey club. There’s other areas that we’re trying to target in our free agency period, so to be determined on that front.”

Being paid the NHL’s league minimum this past season, Henien’s play would most likely warrant a raise, and he will probably get a deal without having to sign another PTO.