Ex-Celtic Calls Jaylen Brown ‘Most Overlook Superstar’ In NBA

“Snub” became a clear theme for Jaylen Brown this postseason, and it’s a message sent by his current and former Celtics teammates.

The 27-year-old missed out on a second-consecutive All-NBA team this season despite playing for the best team in the league. The eighth-year guard arguably had the best defensive season of his career, but he didn’t get recognition on one of the All-Defensive Teams.

Brown did win Eastern Conference finals MVP, but the lack of recognition overall had teammates like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard call out voters. However, Brown addressed the lack of recognition on the team’s in-house “All In” docuseries.

“I’m at the point in my life where, just, I don’t give a (expletive),” Brown said on the third episode of “All In.” “I might never get (credit and respect). And I’m OK with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown’s sentiment reflected a similar message that head coach Joe Mazzulla instilled into his team. However, a former teammate stood up for the three-time All-Star with high praise.

“JB gotta be the most overlooked superstar in the league,” Lamar Stevens posted on X on Tuesday. “I 100% get why he feel this way.”

Stevens spent the first half of this season in Boston before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Xavier Tillman prior to the NBA trade deadline. But it’s clear Brown made an impression on the forward in Stevens’ short tenure.

Brown gets another chance to prove doubters wrong as he hopes to help the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.