Ex-Celtics Forward Fights Tears At End Of Debut Season In EuroLeague

Jabari Parker last played in the NBA during a short-lived 21-game run with the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season, and hasn’t returned ever since.

After being waived by the Celtics in January 2022, Parker took his talents elsewhere, signing a one-year deal with FC Barcelona of the EuroLeague. The 29-year-old had formerly been perceived as a can’t-miss prospect when selected second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 NBA Draft. Yet, when asked to reflect on his debut season overseas, Parker had an emotional breakdown in front of reporters.

Parker broke down into tears after a slight pause, at a loss for words, per Jijantes FC video, and didn’t respond to the question.

In 38 games and 20 starts with FC Barcelona, Parker averaged 10.6 points on 45.7% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from 3-point range, grabbing 4.2 rebounds and logging 0.7 assists. But Parker’s first run with the team fell short when FC Barcelona — last season’s champion — was swept, 3-0, by Real Madrid in the ACB semifinals.

“Everybody’s injury-free and that’s the most important thing,” Parker added, per Jijantes FC. “These guys can go home and play with their kids. They get the chance to be healthy. So that’s the big thing, that’s a win in my book.”