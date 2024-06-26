Everyone knows about the long history of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees rivalry. The deep rivalry also extends to who the players like and dislike.

Former Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon admitted on NESN’s alternate Red Sox broadcast “Unobstructed Views” that Yankees star Derek Jeter was his least favorite on the team. The former pitcher also said that he was not a fan of Alex Rodriguez.

The show’s host Jared Carrabis was shocked that Papelbon did not like the Yankees shortstop.

“I feel like I’ve never heard someone (say they don’t like Jeter), like obviously Red Sox fans boo Derek Jeter but it’s almost like you’re so good that we have to boo you because you’re good,” Carrabis said.

Papelbon gave his reasoning behind his hatred for Jeter.

“So to me, I can respect you but I don’t have to like you,” Papelbon said.

For current Yankees, Papelbon also said he is “not a big fan” of former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The second “Unobstructed Views” broadcast can be streamed on NESN+ next Tuesday when Carrabis is joined by co-host Ian Brownhill as Boston takes on the Miami Marlins.