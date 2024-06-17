Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Suffers Left Hand Fracture With Dodgers

Former Red Sox All-Star, MVP and World Series champion Mookie Betts endured a brutal injury while at the plate Sunday afternoon for the Dodgers.

The 31-year-old was drilled with a 97.9 MPH fastball from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ 3-0 victory over Kansas City. Following an early exit, it was revealed that Betts suffered a left-hand fracture, landing the seven-time All-Star on the injured list.

“I think that’s the first time I got hit in the hand so I wasn’t sure (of the injuries extent),” Betts told reporters, per SportsNet LA. “It just went numb and it hurt. Unfortunately, it’s broke so there’s nothing really we can do now.”

Betts added: “I’ll go see the doctor (on Monday) and we’ll know more.”

Story continues below advertisement

This development places Betts in unfamiliar territory.

Breaking: Mookie Betts has a fracture in his left hand but will not need surgery, the Dodgers announced.



Betts left Sunday's game after being hit in his hand. pic.twitter.com/Pbrd5sUDhN — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2024

Aside from hitting, speed, and defensive versatility, one of Betts’ greatest strengths since becoming a big leaguer with Boston in 2015 has been reliability. He played 152 games last season. Betts also entered Sunday’s contest leading the Dodgers in batting average (.307), hits (86), on-base percentage (.407) and walks (47) through 71 games played thus far.

Betts adopted the role of a full-time shortstop for the first time after a well-established career as one of MLB’s flashiest outfielders, earning six Gold Glove Awards. But now, all that’s left is for Betts to wait patiently.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, I’ll be watching the boys and cheering them on,” Betts said. “Other than that, just kind of rest, maybe use it as a mental break and be ready to go whenever it heals up.”

The injury isn’t expected to be a season-threatening setback for Betts.