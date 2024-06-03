Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham was ready to turn the diamond into a boxing ring Sunday.

Pham, now with the Chicago White Sox, was involved in an incident with the Milwaukee Brewers after he got thrown out at home plate trying to tie the game in the eighth inning. Pham tagged up on a fly out but Christian Yelich’s throw made it to catcher William Contreras in plenty of time to get Pham.

Contreras wagged his glove after recording the out and seemed to have words for Pham as he made his way to the dugout. Pham took exception to that and had to be held back by teammates as he shouted back across the field.

Following the 4-3 loss for the White Sox, Pham went on an epic rant about the entire situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“One-run ball game. Close play at the plate. Actually, it wasn’t even (expletive) close,” Pham told reporters, per league-provided video. “It was a shallow fly ball to left field. You would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play. But the situation of the game, the third-base coach (Eddie Rodriguez) sends you, you’ve got to go. I’m nailed out at home by a mile. I’m going to the dugout. I hear the tough guy (Contreras) with all the hoorah (expletive). I never start anything, but I’ll be prepared to finish it.

“There’s a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason cause I’m prepared to (expletive) somebody up. So, take it as what it is.”

This isn’t the first time the Brewers have been involved in an on-field incident this season. Just last weekend the Red Sox and Brewers emptied the benches after Boston reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee first-base coach Quintin Berry exchanged words.

Pham spent just 53 games with the Red Sox in 2022 after coming over to the club at the MLB trade deadline. The White Sox, who are an MLB-worst 30 games under .500, are Pham’s eighth team in 11-year big league career.