Forgotten Red Sox Reliever To Make Big Step In Injury Rehab

BOSTON — Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks had Tommy John surgery last August and he targeted July 30 for his return date this season.

And it looks like he’s on track to come back by then.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park that Hendriks is taking a big step in his injury rehab in the coming days.

“He’s actually throwing his first bullpen toward the end of the week,” Cora said.

The Red Sox signed Hendriks to a two-year, $10 million deal in February even though they knew he wouldn’t be available for more than half the season.

The three-time All-Star reliever hasn’t played a full season since 2022. Hendriks started last season on the injured list after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He returned to make five appearances with the Chicago White Sox before suffering a significant elbow injury.

Hendriks certainly can provide a boost to the back end of Boston’s bullpen as it looks to make a run at a playoff spot over the second half of the season. The 35-year-old right-hander can team up with Chris Martin to form a nice bridge to closer Kenley Jansen while also filling in for Jansen in that role when he needs a day off.

Hendriks notched a 2.87 ERA and 37 saves during his 2022 All-Star campaign and accumulated an American League-leading 38 saves the season prior.

Hendriks still has many boxes to check before making his Red Sox debut, but at least he’s heading in the right direction of making a return possible in the near future.