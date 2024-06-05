The Boston Celtics are entering an unexpected but no less intriguing NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. They are four wins shy of ending a 16-year-long championship drought and seizing Banner 18.

It’s been two years since the last time the Celtics booked a trip to the Finals, and with the aching memories of watching the Golden State Warriors pop champagne and shower in confetti at TD Garden, Boston’s got plenty of motivation. The roster is new and improved, has experience from top to bottom, and hasn’t tripped amid a favorable postseason path no matter what’s been thrown at the Celtics up to this point.

Here are four predictions before the Celtics and Mavericks meet for Game 1:

1. Jayson Tatum’s breakout series arrives at perfect time for Boston

The naysayers have had a field day watching Tatum’s postseason struggles, but under the brightest lights, more than due, the 26-year-old will deliver.

Entering Tatum’s second-career trip to the Finals, and after coming up short of an MVP honor in the conference finals, the five-time All-Star is averaging 26 points while shooting 29% from 3-point range. Taking advantage of the double-team coverages thrown his way, Tatum played facilitator, but it didn’t help Boston when it encountered its few dicey moments this postseason.

By this point, Tatum understands the only way to silence the outside doubters will be to unleash a night similar to his Game 7 versus the 76ers in last season’s semifinal round. He might not outperform everyone else throughout the series from start to finish; however, being the most effective player will push him toward a Finals MVP candidacy.

2. Boston won’t restrain Luke Donic and it won’t matter

One of the (many) leading questions following the Celtics in the Finals is how they’ll guard Doncic, who’s averaged 28.8 points this postseason.

Doncic’s emergence has been a sight to behold. With limited athleticism, the prodigal son of Dallas has the IQ, skill and shooting ability that’s thrown Doncic into (very) premature Hall of Fame discussion without having won a title — and it’s completely warranted too.

So… where does that leave Boston?

Well, the Celtics don’t need to shut down Donic to win the Finals and outplay the Mavericks. It’s already hard, and sometimes impossible enough, but the talent gap between Boston and Dallas — especially if Kristaps Porzingis returns — should put the Celtics well above Doncic. The danger zone comes in tight late-game situations where, as we know, Doncic relishes in taking the final shot — likely a step-back three — in the dire moments.

Give the Mavericks an offensive output like the Celtics did on March 1 (138 points), and Boston should be just fine.

In just 7 years of being teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have…



☘️ 5 Conference Finals appearances

☘️ 2 NBA Finals appearances

☘️ 8 combined All-Star selections

☘️ 5 combined All-NBA selections



Their story continues in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YoutubeTV… pic.twitter.com/tUl6mGfXxM — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2024

3. Joe Mazzulla’s learning lessons won’t be preached, they’ll be applied

One of the several constants of a Mazzulla-coached team is the bright side approach to the inexcusable.

Learning lessons is what the second-year head coach routinely chalks up the team’s uncharacteristic off-nights to, but with a need for four wins in at least seven games, there’s no room for any of that. By this point, lessons should be learned, notes should be studied, and with the exam on Boston’s desk, the Celtics need to Ace their final test.

With a proven winner in Jrue Holiday and a hungry star duo in Tatum and Brown, plus the versatility in Porzingis, Derrick White, and Al Horford, Boston has the mix to get the job done. Having not lost more than twice consecutively — a trend that carried its way into the playoffs — the Celtics have shown their urgency to respond to defeats so there’s no reason to suggest they’ll be incapable of continuing to do so if necessary.

4. The Kyrie Irving hatred (while played out) will reach new heights

It’s old, it’s unnecessary, but it’s an inevitable storyline; therefore, after booing Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Aaron Nesmith, Irving is up next.

The final villain standing in Boston’s way of Banner 18, the ex-Celtics guard of two seasons, Irving, shouldn’t expect a welcome back from the TD Garden crowd come Thursday night. Instead, the 32-year-old veteran should prepare for an outpour of boos whenever the ball ends up in his hands, even though it’s now been five years and the Celtics have proven to be better off following the Boston-Irving breakup.

What’s a Finals series without some sort of theatrics, right?