The Boston Bruins have cycled through partners for defenseman Hampus Lindholm over the past few seasons, but perhaps they found a suitable pair during the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lindholm, meet Elliott Groenewold.

Groenewold was selected by Boston with the No. 110 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday, as the Bruins decided to part ways with forward Jakub Lauko to move up and take the Bellows Falls, Vermont native.

With the 110th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins select Elliott Groenewold



Welcome to Boston, Elliott!

Groenewold, being from the area, grew up rooting for the Bruins and models his game after one fellow defenseman in particular — Lindholm.

“I really like the way he plays. I think he’s a good two-way guy,” Groenewold said, per Joe Pohoryles of NHL.com “… He plays physical, plays hard in his own zone, and then he can contribute offensively as well at times.”

It’ll be a while before Groenewold makes it to Boston, as the 18-year-old will head to Quinnipiac University to continue his hockey journey in the fall. Lindholm is under contract until 2030, though, so there’s a real chance the two get to play alongside one another at some point.