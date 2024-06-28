Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT Job Will Be On Line At Copa America

Gregg Berhalter is a controversial figure among fans of the United States men’s national soccer team, and the Copa America could be a tipping point for the program.

The USMNT suffered a disastrous loss Thursday when it fell to Panama, 2-1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The result kept the U.S. in second in Group C, but the side’s future was left out of its hands with it and Panama tied at three points.

It sets up a near must-win matchup against Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday in the group stage finale. La Celeste likely will top the group with six points and a plus-7 goal differential, so it’s possible they rest their stars. But Marcelo Bielsa has his side playing at a high pace and a high intensity that still will make the matchup difficult.

A win gives the United States a good chance to finish second in the group given its plus-1 goal differential and Panama’s minus-1 goal differential. A draw or loss means Americans will turn into Bolivia fans in its matchup against Panama on Monday.

Berhalter took a lot of heat for Thursday’s loss. The U.S. went down to 10 men after Timothy Weah received a red card in the first 18 minutes of the game. It was an inexcusable action from the winger, and the USMNT should be commended for fighting through and creating better chances with 1.08 expected goals compared to Panama’s 0.77. Despite that, key errors from the defense cost the USMNT late.

While the loss wasn’t entirely on Berhalter, it was indicative of the USMNT under his tenure. The United States lost in the Round of 16 to the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and youth was cited as an issue but also a point of optimism. It’s also become a double-edged sword for the USMNT. Fans are excited about the young players who have excelled in the top six European leagues yet the results on the national level haven’t been consistent.

The United States finds itself playing down to inferior competition, which leads to narrow nail-biters when the USMNT should be at a point where it can break down opponents consistently. Whatever message Berhalter is sending to his players has not been received.

That is with one exception: Mexico. El Tri has not beaten the USMNT since 2019. Those results include two CONCACAF Nations League finals, a Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying. Berhalter earned huge praise for consistent results against the United States’ top regional rival, but the United States failed to assert true dominance in CONCACAF; the last time the U.S. lost in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal to Panama.

National team results can be tough to parse given you’re mostly dealing with friendlies, which doesn’t always offer much insight. You’re dealing with small-sample sizes in tournaments, but it’s where your bread must be buttered.

The United States Soccer Federation consistently has shown support for Berhalter — his brother was USSF COO when he was hired, but he stepped down in 2023. It could be the same no matter the result Monday. But a loss will really make fans’ patience with Berhalter even thinner, especially since the United States will be one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which means even fewer competitive matches.

A win and advancement to the Copa America knockout rounds could save Berhalter’s job, but an elimination in the group stage should mean soul-searching for the federation to determine if Berhalter is the man for the job in the 2026 World Cup.

Should Berhlater be fired if the USMNT doesn’t make it past the group stage in the Copa America? Sound off in the comments.