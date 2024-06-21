Jayson Tatum had no problem throwing some shade in the direction of the Miami Heat on Friday.

It got back to them rather quickly.

The Celtics hosted a pre-parade event inside TD Garden to kickstart their celebration Friday, with plenty of solid one-liners to go around. Tatum might have had the best one when he said every trip he’s taken to Miami has been “easy.”

Udonis Haslem didn’t take kindly to the joke.

“I think he’s still drunk from the party,” Haslem said on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” on Friday. “He’s gotta still be tipsy from the party, there’s no way he could believe that. It’s okay, that’s what he’s supposed to say, congratulations to the Boston Celtics. I ain’t gonna be no hater, we understand they’re the champs. We’re going to get fully healthy, then we’ll see what happens.”

Tatum wasn’t wrong for saying he’s enjoyed time in Miami, as the Celtics are a fairly impressive 11-4 since 2016 at Kaseya Center/Miami-Dade Arena/FTX Arena/American Airlines Arena.

Haslem and the Heat might have an opportunity to prove Tatum wrong and grab a few wins off the Celtics at home. Recent history says that it wouldn’t make much of a difference.