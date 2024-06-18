Here Are Best Photos From Celtics’ Championship Celebration

The Boston Celtics have an illustrious history that stretches all the way back to 1946, and there have been more than a few iconic photos snapped along the way.

Red Auerbach lighting a victory cigar courtside at the Boston Garden. Bill Russell ripping down a rebound next to Wilt Chamberlain, about to capture yet another ring. Larry Bird holding up two fingers after capturing his second championship. Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce covered in champagne, soaking in the moment together after bringing Banner 17 to Boston.

Jayson Tatum and Deuce Tatum with confetti falling in the background, among a whole host of others, can now be added to the list.

The Celtics finally captured Banner 18 on Monday, knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. It was a long night/early morning at TD Garden, with the power of social media allowing many to live the celebration through pictures and videos from the celebration — so in case you missed it, here are some of the best.

WE THE CHAMPS BABY pic.twitter.com/vmxaGh9vJa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

What they gon say now? pic.twitter.com/suzxvqSYzT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

🏆 NBA FINALS MVP JAYLEN BROWN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8zPIp0gKwu — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

THE JAYS ARE NBA CHAMPS 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/obQ9LTGRE8 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

The moment it happened 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Lmdtek28Cz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

GOOD MORNING TO THE CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uFNrG8zxWx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

The Celtics aren’t done celebrating, though, as their championship parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday in Boston.