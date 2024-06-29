The Bruins selected another forward who is set for college hockey in the fall.

Boston on Saturday picked forward Jonathan Morello from the St. Michael’s Buzzers with the 154th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The sixth-round selection scored 41 goals and recorded 56 assists for 97 points in two OJHL seasons. He’s expected to attend Clarkson University in the fall.

“A major part of my decision came down to the coaching staff and the team culture at Clarkson,” Morello told Saint Michael’s College athletics. “The confidence the coaches showed in me as a player and how they see me developing over the next few years was a big part of my choice. I was also impressed by the overall hockey training programme and facilities.”

And we are really excited to have ya😄 pic.twitter.com/ZE8bgzC7DL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2024

The 6-foot-1, left-shot forward expressed his excitement to join the Bruins and provides the organization with an interesting prospect that combines size and speed. Morello participated in the 2024 Junior All-Star hockey tournament where he was awarded the title of fastest skater.

Story continues below advertisement

His skill set is reminiscent of first-round pick Dean Letourneau, and he matches the profile of Boston’s other selections who also will play college hockey this fall.

Morello possibly will get his chance to show off his skills at Bruins development camp next month.