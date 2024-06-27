Baylor Scheierman bucked a trend for the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Boston previously hadn’t made a first-round pick in the NBA draft since 2020, the year before Brad Stevens took over as president of basketball operations. And fresh of a championship with a rock-solid roster for next season, the Celtics easily could have traded the No. 30 pick to gain future assets.

But Boston held onto the final selection of the first round and used it on Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman. Not long after the 23-year-old heard his name called, he explained how he felt about being drafted by such a storied organization.

“Growing up, watching the Celtics win in 2008 with (Kevin) Garnett, (Paul) Pierce, and (Ray) Allen and then watching them win this year and them having the confidence to pick me,” Scheierman told Celtics.com. “They don’t just bring anybody into the organization, and so I’m very excited for the opportunity and just excited to get to work.”

Scheierman probably won’t make much of an impact on the Celtics next season. Stevens made as much clear well before the draft started, as Boston currently doesn’t have any holes in its rotation. But the Nebraska native now finds himself in a great place to learn and develop, and he certainly seems excited to do so.