BOSTON — Derrick White laid it all on the line to help the Boston Celtics capture an NBA championship Monday night.

He has evidence to prove it, too.

White chipped his front tooth late in the second quarter of Boston’s title-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. The incident occurred when White dove for a loose ball, but he ended up faceplanting into the famed parquet when 7-foot-1 Mavericks center Dereck Lively II landed on top of the Celtics guard.

Derrick White was bleeding after Dereck Lively fell on him on this play. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ilOpVEbKdA — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

White, who was bleeding from the mouth, received quick attention from Boston’s medical staff but stayed in the game. He was unfazed by the ailment as he finished with 14 points, including going 4-for-8 from 3-point range, to go along with eight rebounds and two steals.

“Dove for the ball. Lively landed on me. I knew right away,” White said. “I’ve chipped it in the past, so it’s not new. But this tooth is loose. The other two teeth are wiggling. They were trying stuff in the locker room. I was like, ‘I don’t care. Just play.'”

The hustle plays, like the one from White, were routine from the Celtics to close out the Mavericks. The extra effort helped Boston also stifle Dallas’ offense, which shot just 29.7% (11-for-37) from 3-point range.

White had quite the basketball journey to winning an NBA title. He played Division II college basketball before going undrafted and ultimately landed with the San Antonio Spurs, who traded White to the Celtics in February 2022.

So, White wasn’t at all worried about trading in a tooth for a title.

“I’d lose all my teeth for a championship,” White told ESPN’s Lisa Salters on the championship stage. “I’ll get it fixed and I’ll enjoy this one.”