How Celtics Players Feel About Return Of Kristaps Porzingis For NBA Finals

BOSTON — Celtics center Al Horford will move to the bench in the NBA Finals due to the return of Kristaps Porzingis.

Horford doesn’t seemed to mind that one bit.

The veteran leader on the Celtics fully understands the importance of Porzingis, who hasn’t played since Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat due to a right calf strain.

Horford certainly sees Porzingis coming back into the fold with the Celtics just four wins away from an NBA title as perfect timing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great,” Horford said Wednesday during NBA Finals media day at TD Garden. “He’s obviously a very big part of what we do and everything he brings on the floor, he’s a threat offensively. As we know, he shoots it, he can post, he protects the rim for us. So, it’s just a really good things for us to be able to have him back now.”

Porzingis doesn’t know how effective he will be when he steps onto the floor Thursday for Game 1. It’s tough to tell if the 7-foot-2 center is playing coy when discussing his injury or he really is unsure about how much he will be able to contribute.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks during the regular season. He also shot 37.5% from 3-point range. In the postseason, he had a rough Game 2 against the Heat, but responded with an 18-point performance in the next contest.

If Porzingis is near full health, Celtics guard Derrick White, like Horford, knows the game-changing presence his teammate can be. And it could be the difference in Boston hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy over the Mavericks.

Story continues below advertisement

“KP’s special. Anytime he’s out there on the court, it’s a blessing,” White said. “You know he’s going to get out there and compete, he’s going to give everything he has and he’s a guy that can do literally anything on the court and just help us on both sides of the ball. Having him back will be a blessing.”