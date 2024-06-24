Less than two weeks after winning the NBA championship, the Celtics are poised to add two new players to their organization.

The two-day NBA draft is set to kick off Wednesday, and Boston currently owns a pair of picks. As reigning league champs, the Celtics are slated to make the last selection of the first round in addition to No. 54 overall.

ESPN on Monday put out a full two-round mock draft, and the network projected the C’s to use their first selection on 18-year-old French guard/forward Pacome Dadiet.

“Dadiet’s combination of size (6-foot-9), youth and shot-making prowess gives him interesting long-term upside, something that could be attractive at this stage of the draft,” draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote.

ESPN sees Ulrich Chomche as Boston’s pick late in the second round. The Cameroonian big man is the youngest player in the draft class, as he barely reached the necessary age limit (he doesn’t turn 19 until late December). NBA.com labeled Chomche as “extremely raw” and in need of development, but it believes he could turn into an “elite shot blocker.”

Of course, there’s a chance Boston doesn’t make both of those picks. The Celtics haven’t added multiple players in a draft since 2020.