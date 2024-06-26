Josh Winckowski recently returned to the Boston Red Sox after an extended stint being stretched out as a starter in Triple-A Worcester.

That length helped the Red Sox in an unfavorable situation Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brayan Bello allowed seven earned runs and lasted just 2 1/3 innings for a bullpen that was 48 hours removed from heavy use on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Greg Weissert got the final two outs of the third inning before Winckowski took over in the fourth. From there, the right-hander turned in what would have been a quality start, tossing six innings of two-run ball with a career-high eight strikeouts. Winckowski was sharp in his first MLB appearance with the Red Sox since May 8.

“Pounding the zone the whole night,” Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He saved us today. His stuff was really good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s 9-4 win evened the series, though the Red Sox now have a favorable chance to take the three-game set on Wednesday with a rested bullpen thanks to Winckowski’s 91-pitch night.

Cora applauded Winckowski’s effort and the improvement he has made since last taking the mound for the Red Sox.

“The changeup for strikes,” Cora said on the difference in Winckowski this time around. “He’s not trying to get swings and misses. When you have stuff like that, you really don’t need swings and misses. You induce the opposition to groundballs and weak contact.”

Boston looks to win its fifth straight series if Kutter Crawford can lead the Red Sox to victory on Wednesday in the rubber match against the Blue Jays. When needed, Boston’s high-leverage relievers will be rested after a crucial outing for Winckowski.