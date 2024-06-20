How Lacrosse Legend Charlotte North Learned How To Be Great

There arguably is not a bigger name in lacrosse than Charlotte North, but the Boston College product took a long path toward becoming the best.

After two years at Duke, North helped the Eagles win their first national championship in 2021. The two-time Tewaaraton Award winner became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and helped Team USA win its fourth consecutive World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in 2022.

North joined NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz on the “Respect Her Game” podcast this week to give more insight into the history of lacrosse as well as her journey to becoming one of the top players in the game.

The AU Pro Lacrosse player called it “a story of perseverance” noting she was a multi-sport athlete before she took on lacrosse.

“It was a frustrating beginning that turned into a pretty epic story,” North told Jurksztowicz.

North credited her coaches and her friends for supporting her to get better. She learned to embrace the work that needed to be put into the game as she learned to love it, and it’s part of why North is among the top figures in the sport.

Hear more from North and Jurksztowicz’s conversation in the video embedded above.

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images