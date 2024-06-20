How MLB Network Praised ‘Dynamic’ Red Sox Stretch

The Boston Red Sox seemed to find an answer in recent weeks, moving a season-best five games over .500 after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays.

The offense is playing with confidence, challenging teams throughout the lineup with power and speed. Tyler O’Neill hit three homers in the series as the main power source while Jarren Duran and David Hamilton pressured Toronto on the base paths.

MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa highlighted Boston’s hot stretch in a point of progress for the Red Sox.

“Offensively, they have some real interesting dynamic players, right?” DeRosa offered on “MLB Central” this week.

Boston has won eight of its last 10 games while still awaiting the returns of impact bats in Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas. In that context, DeRosa had heavy praise for manager Alex Cora to keep the Red Sox in competitive position.

“I think Alex Cora is arguably the best manager in baseball,” DeRosa said. “I think he realizes you just don’t throw your glove out there and battle against teams. I think you’ve got to figure out ways to strategically beat them. I think he searches for that every night.”

The Red Sox look to continue their success as they begin a stretch of four consecutive series against opponents with sub-.500 records.