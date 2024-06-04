The Boston Red Sox training staff doesn’t just attend to the players on the team.

On very rare occasions, they are tasked with taking care of members of the media.

That happened late last season to Red Sox NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster after getting drilled in the ribs by a 109 mph foul ball off the bat of Red Sox star Rafael Devers in a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Webster shared the incredible occupational hazard story on the latest episode of the network’s “Extra Time” podcast.

“There’s the infamous one, of course, where I actually got smacked with a ball off the bat of Rafael Devers,” Webster said. “How did you not hear about this? This was last season. This was massive. I thought I had to go on the IL actually. I was down for probably three-and-a-half, four weeks, but I still powered through and showed up to work every day because I post. That’s what we do.”

Webster not only got checked out by the Red Sox training staff, but in the following series, he saw New York Yankees doctors as well. That led to an encounter with Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

