How Sky Guard Reacted To Viral Interaction With Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark magnifies every WNBA game, and it means casual observers will overreact and draw their own conclusions about how other players guard her.

That was on display Saturday afternoon when the Fever hosted the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Commissioner’s Cup action. Indiana came away with a 71-70 win for its second of the season, but a third-quarter interaction blew up on social media.

Chicago used multiple defenders on Clark, and after getting into it on a previous play, Chennedy Carter appeared to mouth an expletive at the Fever star and laid in a hard foul. The play was an extension of the hard defense the Sky played to start the season, but the fact that it was on Clark combined with her college rival Angel Reese hyping up Carter had fans in a frenzy.

However, it was a play Chicago was not interested in relitigating.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter told reporters after the game, per Matthew Byrne of Clutch Points.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon also called off the questions about the interaction.

There was another Clark interaction in the fourth quarter where it appeared Reese threw a back elbow at her. But upon closer examination, it seemed more like the 22-year-old flopped.

The Carter trash talk and hard foul were evidence for a contingent of fans who are adamant WNBA players are “hating” on Clark due to her popularity. However, there are those on the other side who point out these incidents are just opposing teams playing defense and doing what they can to contain Clark, who joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only player in WNBA history to record 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists through their first 10 career games.

Clark hasn’t said anything about the physical play. The discourse probably isn’t going away just like how Fever games continue to boost in popularity in TV ratings and attendance. But if there’s one thing fans can agree with, it’s that anyone with an opinion can at least stop spelling Clark’s name with a “y” in it.