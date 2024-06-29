BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts spent parts of six seasons together and reset the standard for winning with their core for the Red Sox.

Bogaerts and Betts won three straight division titles and captured the World Series title in 2018. The former Red Sox stars used to push each other as teammates. Now, they do so as division rivals.

Betts joined the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2020 trade from the Red Sox while Bogaerts signed a massive contract with the San Diego Padres following the 2022 season. The Dodgers are 12-9 against the Padres since then with Betts hitting .325 with eight home runs in that span against San Diego. Bogaerts reflected on their new rivalry during his return to Fenway Park with the Padres.

“He kills us,” Bogaerts told reporters on Friday. “I guess he kills everyone. He’s a really great player. Generational talent. It’s crazy how he’s been able to make the move to shortstop. It feels like he’s doing alright. He just got hurt. He can do anything. From bowling to basketball, there’s not much that he couldn’t do. I learned that with him from a young age.”

Both players have new positions since leaving Boston. Betts moved back from right field to the infield, which he originally played as a Red Sox prospect. Bogaerts also flipped sides in the infield for the Padres with a move from shortstop to second base.

The Dodgers and Padres are the top two teams in the National League West, so Betts and Bogaerts will be ready to enter quite the battle when they return from their respective injuries.