The Boston Red Sox have talent rising in their farm system with Fenway Park in their near future.

This system also features depth to continue to build another core of promising prospects. One player in that category graduated from rookie ball and now heads to Low-A with the Salem Red Sox.

Infield prospect Yoeilin Cespedes earned his promotion to Low-A and starts as the designated hitter for Salem on Tuesday. Cespedes features raw talent that got put on raw display last year in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .346 with a .953 OPS in 46 games.

Cespedes began this season in rookie ball and took advantage in the Boston farm system. The 18-year-old did his job at the plate, slugging five home runs in 25 games with a 1.015 OPS.

SoxProspects.com ranks Cespedes as the No. 6 prospect in the Red Sox system. Prospects such as Cespedes and Miguel Bleis likely headline the next era of high-upside prospects behind the current core of the “Big 3” in Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel.

The Red Sox ended with the 2023 season with the No. 2 ranked farm system in the sport, per Fangraphs. It’s prospects like Cespedes that add the layered depth to develop several potential cores for the future.