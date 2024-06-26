Connor Wong has been putting together quite the campaign for the Boston Red Sox this season.

In his last 15 games, the 28-year-old catcher has strung together a 13-game hitting streak with 17 hits including two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Given the phenomenal streak Wong has been on, did he move ahead of ex-Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo as the centerpiece in the Red Sox’s return for the Mookie Betts trade?

NESN’s Ountae Campbell wholeheartedly disagreed in the latest episode of “Boston Has Entered The Chat.”

“Uh, no. Honestly, no,” Campbell told NESN’s Adam Pellerin. “… But look, Verdugo is just been a much better Red Sox player throughout the four years that he spent here in Boston.”

Campbell continued: “Him and Connor Wong both have four years, obviously, we know Wong is in his fourth year now with the Red Sox, and he’s hitting well no question about that, but recency bias is a real thing, and I’m not going to let everyone forget about all the great moments and years that Verdugo had as a Red Sox.”

Along with batting .281 with 43 home runs and 206 RBIs in Boston, Campbell said no one should forget his role in the 2021 American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees.

“He had three RBIs, and that double that he hooked over there near the right field wall. It was beautiful man,” Campbell said. “He was the only guy who had a positive defensive WAR in 2023. So, even the year that he wasn’t the best with his bat, he still got it done on the defensive end, and he has a ton of big moments and over his career as a Red Sox he batted over .280. What more could you ask for?”

You can watch the clip in the YouTube video embedded above.