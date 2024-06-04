FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s impossible to attend a New England Patriots practice and not take notice of Jabrill Peppers.

If you don’t see him, you hear him. If you don’t hear him, you hear of him. If you don’t — you guys get the point.

Peppers has taken on an incredibly important role for the Patriots, not just as one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL but as the vocal leader of their defense. It’s a role he takes very seriously, even if that means getting under the skin of his own teammates from time to time.

“It’s good, man,” K.J. Osborn said following Tuesday’s organized team activities practice. “I’m not a big trash talker. I just go play, but I told him he talks so much trash it kind of brings it outta me. I feel like that brings the best out of me, because now it’s like you’re putting your money on the line.

Story continues below advertisement

“I told him privately, I like the way he talks and how confident he is because it brings the best out of me and elevates the team.”

Peppers isn’t just running around and screaming at wide receivers all day, either. He’s the vocal leader of the secondary, showing his leadership skills by stepping in and helping pick up Marte Mapu after a bad rep in individual drills.

#Patriots doing some red zone work today.



Jabrill Peppers was vocal with Marte Mapu, didn’t want him speeding himself up so he jumped in on an extra rep. pic.twitter.com/qWDX7CGH0B — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) June 4, 2024

Peppers, alongside Kyle Dugger, will be relied upon to keep things in order on the back end throughout the summer. It’s a young secondary they’re working with, as second-year cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Alex Austin are working with the top unit without Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones at OTAs.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s just another opportunity for the 28-year-old to show his value.

Is it possible that he’ll laugh at DeMario Douglas for a dropped pass, or give Kaleb Ford-Dement an earful for not communicating loud enough? Yes, but that’s just what you get out of the man they call Pep.