Jamie Westbrook had to wait longer than most, but it made his trip to Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon all the more special.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday selected Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester. After 11 seasons in the minors, it marked Westbrook’s first stint in Major League Baseball.

“If you were to ask me on draft day coming out of high school, I would’ve told you I’d have made $200 million and played in the big leagues for 15 years,” Westbrook told reporters before the Red Sox hosted the Tigers in their series finale, as seen on NESN.

“Everybody’s story is different, but it’s so much sweeter now. I wouldn’t want it any other way. So, yeah, it’s been a long time coming for sure. It’s just a beautiful day. It really is.”

Westbrook, who grew up in Massachusetts before he moved to Arizona at the age of 10, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. He’s played in 1,159 minor league games.

The 28-year-old played 49 games in Triple-A Worcester this season. He batted .267 with a .364 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage and .800 OPS to go along with five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Westbrook showcased his versatility in Worcester, too, as he started games at first base, second base, third base, right field and designated hitter.