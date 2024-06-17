Jarren Duran Almost ‘Lost Voice’ Cheering For Red Sox Teammate

Red Sox right-handed reliever Zack Kelly came into the seventh inning with the bases loaded and nobody out against the rival New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Boston was holding onto a one-run lead when Kelly came into pitch. The 29-year-old struck out the first two batters he faced and got DJ LeMahieu to fly out to center.

While the Red Sox fans were excited, one of the loudest voices was Jarren Duran in the outfield.

“I almost lost my voice on the field,” Duran said, per the Red Sox on X. “Our pitchers are absolute studs.”

Duran was not the only player excited about the high-pressure inning. Kelly also could feel the adrenaline from the pitcher’s mound.

“As high as it’s probably ever been, honestly,” Kelly said of his adrenaline, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “But those are the situations you dream about. Those are the ones you want to come into. Bases loaded, you kind of show what you’re made of. Fortunately, it went my way.”

Kelly currently sits at a 1.88 ERA in 17 games and 24 innings pitched. The 29-year-old gave up a total of 11 hits and five earned runs over that span.