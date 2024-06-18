Payton Pritchard’s buzzer-beating half-court shot had his teammates hyped after the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown offered unprompted praise of Pritchard during his postgame press conference Monday night.

“Payton Pritchard, unreal, right? Unreal,” Brown said, per SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell. “Just comes in the game and drains one from half court. That dude, he’s a (explicit) legend, man. Shout out to Payton Pritchard.”

Pritchard entered the game for Derrick White with four seconds left in the second quarter. The 26-year-old drained a 3-pointer from half court, which sent TD Garden into pandemonium and provided the Celtics with added momentum.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not the first time Pritchard delivered a big shot like that, as he did the same thing in Game 2.

Pritchard averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 12 minutes per game in the NBA Finals.