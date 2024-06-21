BOSTON — Jaylen Brown took the Celtics’ championship parade Friday as an opportunity to fire back at his doubters.

It started early in the morning, as his outfit choice essentially did the talking for him. Brown rocked a “State Your Source” t-shirt to the rally, seemingly taking a shot at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for some controversial reporting that painted the All-Star in a negative light.

Brown didn’t stop there.

The Celtics hosted a pre-parade rally inside TD Garden, where players took part in a quick panel where they discussed a few key topics before starting the party. Brown was asked about folks choosing the Dallas Mavericks prior to the NBA Finals and gave a succinct answer.

“Make it make sense,” Brown said. “I ain’t really gotta comment. We here.”

Brown seemed to have the time of his life during the parade, flexing as chants of “MVP” rained down on him during the route. He’ll have to wait and see if any more reports come out regarding his relationship with those in Boston because it seemed pretty good Friday.