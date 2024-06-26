Linus Ullmark’s tenure with the Bruins ended this week, and it also meant the end of his goalie hugs with Jeremy Swayman.

Boston on Monday traded Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft. The deal saved the B’s cap space for free agency starting next Monday, and it cemented Swayman as the top netminder for the Bruins.

The 25-year-old on Tuesday took to his Instagram story where he posted a picture of himself and Ullmark at a Bruins Foundation event.

“Brother for life,” Swayman said in another Instagram story featuring highlights from Ullmark’s three-year Bruins tenure.

The veteran goalie also took to Instagram to send a heartfelt goodbye to the Bruins organization and thank the fans for their support. Pat Maroon also expressed his gratitude for Ullmark even though their time as teammates wasn’t that long, and general manager Don Sweeney also thanked the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner for his time in Boston.

Bruins fans surely will pencil in the first matchup the Senators play at TD Garden and give Ullmark his flowers. Supporters also will miss the goalie hugs with Ullmark and Swayman, but they’ll always have the memories with the star goalie duo.