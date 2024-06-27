As of right now, goaltender Jeremy Swayman is not under contract for the 2024-25 season.

While the Bruins have not signed the star goaltender just yet, general manager Don Sweeney’s priority is to get Swayman under contract with his team.

“It’s a priority for us to continue to have discussions necessary to get Jeremy under contract,” Sweeney told reporters, according to team-provided video. “We’ll continue to do that. And we’ve been doing that, and we’ll hopefully find it in due course because that’s the priority.”

Swayman is no stranger to contract talks after he settled his contract in arbitration last year. That one-year, $3.475 million deal locked him up for the 2023-24 season.

Sweeney said he wants to deepen the middle of the ice and add to their blue line for the Bruins to become a more successful team, but added he wants to make room in the salary cap for their No. 1 goaltender.

“I think we’re going to continue to look to strengthen our backend and complement the group we have there,” Sweeney said. “Then from there, it’s sort of like ‘How much of the pie is left?’ with the clear acknowledgment that Jeremy is a part of this equation. In a perfect world, you have a deal done there prior to, but it’s okay, there’s plenty of space.”

In the 2023-34 season, Swayman put together a performance that is sure to give him a big contract. Through 44 games, he had a .916 save percentage with a 2.53 goals-against average.

The Bruins GM is confident Boston can lock up Swayman for the Black and Gold this summer. After trading Linus Ullmark, it seems like they are confident that Swayman will stay in Boston.