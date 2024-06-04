Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving certainly will be a target for Boston Celtics fans in the upcoming NBA Finals.

But ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the fan base should be careful in directing its wrath toward the Mavericks star.

Perkins went as far as to deliver a blunt message to Celtics fans Monday while appearing on “NBA Today.”

“I will offer some advice to the fan base of the Celtics and that’s to leave him the hell alone,” Perkins said. “Leave him alone because you’re not the ones that have to go between those lines and actually guard this man. Right now, Kyrie Irving has been in a zone.”

Irving has become a super villain in the eyes of Boston fans ever since he wore the Celtics jersey for two seasons and promised to re-sign with the franchise only to back out of his commitment and bolt to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency in 2019.

Irving, who is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in the playoffs, further fueled his villain status by stomping on the Celtics logo at center court in a 2021 playoff series and even had a fan inexcusably throw a water bottle at his head. In 2022, Irving was back at TD Garden in the first round with the Nets and let his middle fingers fly while Celtics fans unmercifully jeered him.

Perkins understands Celtics fans will rain relentless boos upon Irving. He just wants to make them aware that anything more than that could give Irving just a little extra motivation as he tries to help the Mavericks to an NBA title.

“You can boo him, (but) before it’s taking it over the top, leave that man alone,” Perkins said.