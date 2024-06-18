BOSTON — Doubt surrounded the availability of Kristaps Porzingis heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but the Celtics gave their 7-footer the green light in a potential close-out duel on Monday night.

“Expect to see him tonight,” Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla said pregame.

When asked specifically whether or not a minutes restriction would be applied to the 28-year-old, Mazzulla was blunt.

“No,” Mazzulla replied.

Therefore, when the starting center, who missed nearly 40 days of postseason action due to a calf injury, checked in at 6:49 in the first quarter, the reception Porzingis received from the TD Garden crowd came as no surprise. In fact, the boos generated from a Kyrie Irving missed shot or tease toward the crowd couldn’t compete.

Kristaps Porzingis checking in 👏 pic.twitter.com/nF1oVYLnyj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 18, 2024

“Kyrie sucks,” chants quickly became “KP,” chants, signaling the anticipation unloading after Porzingis had missed Games 3 and 4 of the series. Taking a 28-18 lead over the Mavericks after the first quarter, Porzingis scored one point — at the free-throw line — while also recording one rebound and a steal in six minutes off the bench.

Porzingis, like everyone except for teammate Jrue Holiday on the Celtics, is fighting for his first career NBA championship, and the record-setting 18th in Boston’s franchise history.