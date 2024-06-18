Kyrie Irving handled the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Finals defeat head-on.

Irving and company’s impressive postseason run came to an end Monday night when the Boston Celtics claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy with a lopsided Game 5 win at TD Garden. The star point guard was very open after the Mavericks’ season-ending loss, saluting Jaylen Brown for his Finals MVP win and vocalizing his respect for the Celtics.

The eight-time All-Star also sent a message on social media to his supporters almost immediately after the final buzzer sounded and Boston was crowned champion.

“Tribe, stay together no matter what,” Irving posted to X. “Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, success and failure. Keep your head up high. This mission is bigger than us. I love you all!”

The Mavericks will be hard-pressed to return to the Finals next season, as the Western Conference figures to be very competitive once again. But as long as Dallas is led by Irving and all-world guard Luka Doncic, it cannot be counted out.