The New England Patriots still have time to add more talent to the offense, and there continue to be signs of a possible deal with the 49ers.

San Francisco on Tuesday signed Christian McCaffrey to a two-year extension, averaging $19 million per year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing sources. The Niners began mandatory minicamp the same week, which Brandon Aiyuk did not report to, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The wide receiver is subject to $104,259 in fines over the next three days, per terms of the NFL CBA.

Aiyuk reportedly wants a massive contract extension, but despite public claims from top brass, the 49ers appear willing to wait out talks as long as possible. New England tried to trade for Aiyuk during the draft, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran. And San Francisco drafting Ricky Pearsall in the first round of this year’s draft also fueled trade rumors.

The 49ers will be up against the cap, and they also must decide if they want to re-sign Brock Purdy to a long-term deal. Aiyuk is playing in the final year of his contract, but San Francisco could try to see how long the 26-year-old is willing to wait things out as more financial penalties could be levied.

This all still could end well for New England if Aiyuk outright demands a trade publicly or if San Francisco isn’t willing to wait anymore, especially after Justin Jefferson reportedly signed his massive extension. The Patriots likely will need to part with multiple high-end draft picks as well as sign Aiyuk to a massive, long-term deal. However, it could be worth it if the fifth-year wideout continues to be one of the top receivers in the league and becomes a No. 1 option for future franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

All of this requires the Patriots to play the waiting game, and New England will have other financial needs to address, specifically Matthew Judon and his potential extension.