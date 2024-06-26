Linus Ullmark Gives Update On Future Of Bruins’ Goalie Hug

It’s the end of an era in Boston.

The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, splitting up their goaltending tandem and officially putting their focus on Jeremy Swayman. It was a move that answered a ton of questions but also raised one prominent inquiry from fans.

What happens to the goalie hug?

Ullmark, in his opening remarks to media in Ottawa on Wednesday, said it will not continue on either side.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s out of respect for me and Sway,” Ullmark said, per Bruce Garrioch of TSN.

It wouldn’t have been right to see Swayman start hugging Joonas Korpisalo — or Ullmark, Anton Forsberg. The B’s will have an opportunity to start new traditions, while Ullmark and Swayman can officially both be No. 1 goaltenders.

Let’s just see what they do when they’re facing one another next season.