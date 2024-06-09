Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Questionable For Game 2 Vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was downgraded to questionable just a few hours before NBA Finals Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

A thoracic contusion was added to the injury report for Doncic, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Doncic also is dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, both of which he’s played through this postseason.

Doncic reportedly was not on the court during the open-to-media portion of shootaround.

Doncic has been listed as questionable on several occasions this postseason, but has played in every game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mavericks, who face a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series, will take the floor at TD Garden on Sunday night. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.