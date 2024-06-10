The Dallas Mavericks needed their role players to step up in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics, but Michael Wilbon went too far off the board with his player prediction.

Before Sunday’s tipoff at TD Garden, the ESPN analyst highlighted who needed to step up to help Luka Doncic.

“Dallas needs somebody else. Luka can’t be himself physically, not the way this game is starting,” Wilbon said on “NBA Countdown,” per Awful Announcing. “I’m gonna nominate somebody: Tim Hardaway Jr., a veteran player who’s been in big games. Wasn’t he a DNP in the first half? Can’t happen. So if we’re going to pick somebody to help out, Tim Hardaway Jr. can get hot, and be important and be a factor in these games.”

Wilbon might have wanted to give a unique answer, and his analysis was fine. The problem was Hardaway was made a DNP for Game 2. In fact, the 32-year-old hasn’t been much of a contributor for Dallas this postseason. The last time he played over 10 minutes was in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Story continues below advertisement

Hardaway played seven minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but was a nonfactor on both ends of the floor.

It was a tough look for Wilbon as fans had a field day with the analyst’s horrible prediction and questioned if he’s actually been paying attention to the games.

The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead after winning Game 2 on Sunday, and fans will have to wait and see if Wilbon doubles down on his prediction for Game 3 on Wednesday.