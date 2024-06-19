NBA Insider Adds Context To Jayson Tatum’s Contract Talks With Celtics

Jayson Tatum got his hands on an NBA title Monday night by leading the Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Now, a contract extension is on deck for the Celtics superstar.

Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension that will pay him $315 million over five years and NBA insider Shams Charania expects the 26-year-old and the Celtics to cement that deal once a celebration in Miami and a championship parade have concluded.

“I would expected some point after that Jayson Tatum, his agent, the Celtics get down to brass tacks,” Charania said while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “At this point it’s really does he have a player option? What are the kickers? What are the bonuses? … (Jaylen Brown) became the highest paid player of NBA history when he said that five-year, $304 million deal last summer. A summer later, Jayson Tatum is going to become the highest paid player in NBA history.”

Story continues below advertisement

By inking Tatum to this massive deal, the Celtics will have over $600 million tied to Tatum and Brown. Boston also gave Kristaps Porzingis a two-year extension worth approximately $60 million in August and also handed Jrue Holiday a four-year, $135 million extension at the end of the regular season. Derrick White is in line for a sizable extension — in the four-year, $125 million range — this offseason, too.

“To keep these teams together, it is expensive,” Charania said. “The Celtics will be among the teams that are going to end up paying the most luxury tax next season. … They got the best starting five in the NBA and that starting five is going to be also the most expensive.”

Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of the Celtics ownership group won’t mind footing that bill as long as it comes with a championship.