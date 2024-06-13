Celtics fans might not see Kristaps Porzingis on the court again until next season.

Porzingis was sidelined for the majority of the Eastern Conference playoffs, missing all but four games due to a calf injury. The veteran big man was able to return for the start of the NBA Finals, but he hit the shelf again when he sustained a rare ankle injury late in Sunday night’s Game 2 at TD Garden.

Despite Porzingis’ desire to play Wednesday evening in Dallas, the Celtics made the 28-year-old inactive for Game 3. And after the designation was revealed, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is “real doubt” Porzingis will be able to play again in the Finals.

Of course, that’s a bummer for Porzingis, who was vital to Boston’s regular-season success and worked hard to put himself in position to win his first NBA championship. But the injury update isn’t exactly devastating to the Celtics, who have won nine of 10 games without Porzingis this postseason and are only one victory away from winning the Finals.

So, Porzingis likely will be in street clothes if and when Boston receives the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the coming days. The Celtics will try to get their hands on the hardware Friday night when they can complete a sweep over the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.