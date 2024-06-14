The Boston Celtics will be busy this offseason trying to fill Joe Mazzulla’s staff, and there could be competition for a top staff member.

Charles Lee will depart the organization after the NBA Finals to assume his new role as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Cassell reportedly was considered for the Los Angeles Lakers’ open vacancy and remains in the mix for other head-coaching opportunities.

That could mean an upgraded role for Jeff Van Gundy, who joined the Celtics last offseason as a senior consultant under basketball operations. Mazzulla addressed the idea of changing his role to an assistant coach but admitted those conversations would happen after the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly considered Van Gundy to be their new head coach before hiring Doc Rivers. But a team further west could try to poach the former ESPN analyst from Boston.

NBA insider Marc Stein on Friday reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have “strong interest” in hiring Van Gundy as a high-profile addition to head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff. Stein added there was a “strong chance” LA would succeed in that pursuit.

Van Gundy split his time this season between Boston and the team’s G League affiliate in Maine. He’s also assisted the C’s during their playoff run. The 62-year-old kept the door open for a coaching return during his ESPN tenure. Van Gundy has not been a head coach since the 2006-07 season with the Houston Rockets.