JJ Redick reportedly will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he could have a star-studded staff on his bench.

Los Angeles and the former broadcaster Thursday agreed to a four-year, $8 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The agreement came after Dan Hurley reportedly turned down a six-year, $70 million deal to stay at UConn.

Redick’s basketball knowledge reportedly impressed vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, who are determined to support the retired NBA guard who is set to coach his “Mind the Game” co-host LeBron James.

Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell reportedly was among the candidates who conducted a virtual interview for the head-coaching job. But he won’t be out of the running to join Redick’s staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Assistant coaching candidates for Redick’s staff will include former head coach and recent Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks, former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, ex-Laker and current Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley and Cassell,” Charania wrote citing league sources.

Cassell had experience with Redick when the pair were with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. Celtics champion Rondo was a guest on Redick’s “Old Man and the Three” podcast last year and reportedly was in consideration to join John Calipari’s staff at his alma mater Kentucky.

Redick’s agreement to become Lakers head coach will add a new dynamic to the Boston-Los Angeles rivalry given the 39-year-old almost joined the Celtics staff before and all the praise he’s given to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.