NESN Announces Series Of Alternate Telcasts Of Red Sox Games

BOSTON — NESN announced Thursday the launch of a slate of new live alternate telecasts on NESN+. The alternate broadcasts, branded “Unobstructed Views,” will be hosted by baseball personality Jared Carrabis, beginning with the Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

“Unobstructed Views” will feature a rotating cast of co-hosts for each telecast, starting with former Red Sox reliever and current NESN studio analyst, Jonathan Papelbon for the first episode. The second alternate broadcast will feature co-host Ian Brownhill, who is a local New England content creator, known for his New England-inspired humor which has garnered him 1.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok (@Ian.Brownhill). Papelbon will join again for the third alternate broadcast date on July 9, and Sara Perlman Mancini, a sports personality who has served as host, sideline reporter, and betting analyst for NBC Sports and Fox Sports, will join Carrabis for the fourth game on July 23.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to enhance the game experience for Red Sox fans,” NESN COO Matt Volk said. “This viewing experience will be complementary to our live game telecast on NESN and will provide a new way for fans to engage with the Red Sox and NESN through differentiated conversation and real-time analysis from new faces and special guests.”

The alternate broadcast will be filmed live from NESN’s studio in Watertown, Mass. and the hosts will be joined by guests from the baseball world and other personalities in Boston sports culture. Topics of conversation will include everything from what’s currently trending across the league and in baseball culture, to engaging discussions with NESN’s pre and postgame talent about the game and its storylines. “Unobstructed Views” will also encourage fan engagement through live interactions on social media, featuring a live digital social media wall inside the studio during the show.

See the following schedule for “Unobstructed Views” below. All alternate broadcasts will air on NESN+. All times ET.

Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. against Toronto Blue Jays: Jared Carrabis, co-host Jonathan Papelbon

Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. against Miami Marlins: Jared Carrabis, co-host Ian Brownhill

Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. against Oakland Athletics: Jared Carrabis, co-host Jonathan Papelbon

Tuesday, July 23 at 8:30 p.m. against Colorado Rockies: Jared Carrabis, co-host Sara Perlman Mancini

Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. against Seattle Mariners: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. against Kansas City Royals: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

Tuesday. Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. against Houston Astros: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against New York Mets: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. against Blue Jays: Jared Carrabis, co-host TBA

This new viewing experience represents the latest initiative in NESN’s effort to enhance and innovate its live broadcast experience. Other notable efforts include being the first RSN to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service, their native 4K broadcasts for home games, and the brand new 4K enabled studio (where the alternate broadcasts will be hosted). NESN also recently added a feature called “NESN View” that allows fans to toggle on data overlays onto live games for live stats and updates throughout the game on NESN 360.

Fans can watch “Unobstructed Views” live on NESN+ and also stream it on the NESN 360 app with a direct subscription or via their TV provider at no additional cost. Visit www.NESN360.com to learn more.

Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram, X (formally known as Twitter), TikTok and YouTube for the latest news and programming updates.