A first-time NBA champion got the full experience with Boston Celtics fans, and he seemed to enjoy every minute of it.

Svi Mykhailiuk wasn’t in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for the NBA playoffs, but he still played his role off the bench and was a reliable teammate. The 27-year-old was part of the championship parade Friday, but the method of celebration was new to the Kansas product.

“I don’t know what a duck boat is, but I’m ready,” Mykhailiuk posted on X before the parade.

Mykhailiuk didn’t lose out to Jaylen Brown or Al Horford when it came to fashion when he was seen with a “Boston Svi Party” hat, which he let Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy borrow.

An estimated one million fans arrived at the parade to see Mazzulla tough out his meniscus injury, Sam Hauser live it up and Jayson Tatum and Brown soak in the moment. The Athletic’s Jay King said Mykhailiuk won the parade with his hat, but the Celtics guard had a rebuttal.

“Nah, the city of Boston won the parade, holy shhhh,” Mykhailiuk posted on X after the parade.

Jrue Holiday was the only player on the Celtics who had won a championship before, so Friday was a new experience for everyone else on the roster. And it’s safe to say it will be an experience they’ll never forget.