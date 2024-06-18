Nick Wright was off the mark with his NBA Finals prediction, to say the least.

Wright was resistant to buying into the Celtics heading into the championship round, even after Boston swept the Eastern Conference finals. The “First Things First” co-host argued that while the numbers painted the Celtics as an all-time team, the “eye test” claimed they were nowhere near that level. Wright didn’t only predict Boston to lose the Finals — he thought Dallas would take care of business in five games.

The best-of-seven series proved to be brief, but it was the Celtics who made quick work of the Mavericks. And after Boston claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy at TD Garden on Monday, the popular pundit had no choice but to answer to his poorly aged prediction.

“Everyone dunking on this, but I don’t see why!” Wright posted to X. “The first sentence of this tweet holds up very well! Also, as you can see my precise prediction was: The Mavs will win the series. The series will be 5 games. So, essentially, I got it half right. Not bad!”

Time will tell how Wright views the Celtics heading into the 2024-25 season, where Jayson Tatum and company will try to repeat as champions. Oddsmakers like Boston’s chances of going back-to-back, as the Celtics enter the offseason as the clear betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all next year.