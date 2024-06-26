Patriots Champion ‘Would Love’ To Return, Finish Career In New England

Duron Harmon hasn’t been a member of the New England Patriots in half a decade, but he’ll always be connected to the franchise.

It’s kind of what happens when you win three Super Bowls.

Harmon has since spent time with the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns — bouncing around on a yearly (at most) basis. He’s coming up on the end of his career, which he’s well aware of.

“I think last year just kind of let me know what my status in the NFL is,” Harmon said in an appearance on the “Eye on Foxborough” podcast. “‘If somebody gets hurt, we’ll give you a call or … maybe another opportunity comes up early. I’m not sure, but right now I am still training to play.”

How does he want it to end? In New England, of course.

“Oh, without a doubt, that would be the perfect end to this story,” Harmon said. “I would love to be a part of something from the beginning … because they’re trying to build something. I know they have the right people to do it, so if the opportunity came, I mean, that would be special. That would be a really special way to end my career.”

The Patriots could use some depth behind Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, so perhaps a return isn’t out of the question. Harmon is familiar with this staff, having played under Jerod Mayo, Brian Belichick and Mike Pellegrino, so he could hit the ground running.

It’s something for New England to think about as training camp nears.