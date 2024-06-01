Patriots Host Famous Rapper For Workout At Gillette Stadium

It’s a new era in New England, all right.

The Patriots hosted rapper Gunna for a workout at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, where he even got some on-field work in on the practice fields at One Patriots Place.

Is the wide receiving corps that bad?

Gunna, who has been nominated for four Grammy awards, had a concert at MGM Music Hall outside of Fenway Park on Saturday, so what better place to get a quick workout in than… Foxboro, Mass?

He’s obviously not from the area.

“Where our 10-day contract at, Mayo?” could be heard from someone in a video posted to Instagram, so it’s safe to assume the Patriots head coach was somewhere in the area during the workout. New England owner Robert Kraft has developed relationships with Meek Mill and Jay-Z over the years, so perhaps Gunna is just the latest to join his group of rapping friends.

New England probably isn’t looking too hard into signing a 31-year-old rapper, but the visit was just another example of how things have changed under the new regime.