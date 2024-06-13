The New England Patriots reportedly have signed all eight members of their 2024 rookie class.

The Patriots reached a contract agreement with second-round receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday. Polk represented the final unsigned player of New England’s draft class.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Polk’s four-year deal is worth $9.7 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan further broke down the details, which you can find here:

30.07% of Ja'Lynn Polk's fourth-year salary is fully guaranteed. His 2023 counterpart had 10% of his fourth-year salary fully guaranteed.



Ja'Lynn Polk's deal looks like: pic.twitter.com/7BhZno0hEF — Patscap (@patscap) June 13, 2024

New England selected the Washington product with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a slow start in organized team activities, Polk impressed during minicamp. Polk and the Patriots now will be off until training camp begins next month.