The New England Patriots reportedly have signed all eight members of their 2024 rookie class.

The Patriots reached a contract agreement with second-round receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday. Polk represented the final unsigned player of New England’s draft class.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Polk’s four-year deal is worth $9.7 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan further broke down the details, which you can find here:

New England selected the Washington product with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a slow start in organized team activities, Polk impressed during minicamp. Polk and the Patriots now will be off until training camp begins next month.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Ex-Patriots Star Julian Edelman ‘Excited’ For Drake Maye’s Future

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images