The New England Patriots reportedly have signed all eight members of their 2024 rookie class.
The Patriots reached a contract agreement with second-round receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday. Polk represented the final unsigned player of New England’s draft class.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Polk’s four-year deal is worth $9.7 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan further broke down the details, which you can find here:
New England selected the Washington product with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Following a slow start in organized team activities, Polk impressed during minicamp. Polk and the Patriots now will be off until training camp begins next month.
