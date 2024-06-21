Patriots Rumors: Recent Signing Has Interesting Contract Details

The Patriots’ decision to sign former XFL guard Liam Fornadel probably doesn’t need to be read into, but the details of his contract are pretty interesting.

He might have a legitimate shot to stick around in New England.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston shared details of Fornadel’s contract Friday, revealing it’s a three-year deal worth just under $3 million. If you’re looking at the money, you likely believe he was brought in for training camp depth. Is it common for guys fresh off a stint in the UFL get a three-year deal, though?

New England isn’t going to rely on a guy who has never played a snap in the NFL, but it’s not entirely impossible Fornadel cracks the roster.

The Patriots aren’t just looking for help at left tackle, as a long-term injury to Cole Strange has opened up multiple spots on the offensive line. Fornadel was an All-UFL team member and had interest from the Green Bay Packers before signing with New England.

It’s a bit crazy to talk about backup offensive lineman in June, but this one has a legit shot at sticking.